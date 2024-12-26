Winter Q-ing
Here in the Midwest, we love to grill out, even in winter. Choosing the right grill can make it so much easier. Double-walled grills like the Louisiana 1200 make a difference in keeping the heat inside and consistent. Louisiana grills can range from 180 degrees to 600 degrees and cook while the lid is closed. In the winter months, you will also need to remember to cover your grill, keep extra fuel on hand, and ensure your grilling space is free of snow or other clutter.
Here in the Midwest, we love to grill out, even in winter. Choosing the right grill can make it so much easier. Double-walled grills like the Louisiana 1200 make a difference in keeping the heat inside and consistent. Louisiana grills can range from 180 degrees to 600 degrees and cook while the lid is closed. In the winter months, you will also need to remember to cover your grill, keep extra fuel on hand, and ensure your grilling space is free of snow or other clutter.