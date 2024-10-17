When to replace your gas fireplace

How do you know when to replace your current gas fireplace? Maybe it doesn’t work any longer, it looks tired and dated and it’s no longer supported by the manufacturer when you want something with today’s technology or you want to change the look of the space.

Today’s gas fireplaces have more heat management options than ever before, whether it’s controlling how the heat moves in the room or actually moving heat to the outside of the house because you want to enjoy the fire but don’t necessarily want the heat. Just like cars have become safer, ignition system, gas valves, design and engineering, they offer you improved safety.