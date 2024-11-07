What is a fireplace insert and why might you get one
Inserts are designed to fit into existing fireplace openings, improving the efficiency of the fireplace by reducing heat loss and increasing heat output. Here at Energy Products and Design, offer two types of fireplace inserts: wood and gas.
Inserts are designed to fit into existing fireplace openings, improving the efficiency of the fireplace by reducing heat loss and increasing heat output. Here at Energy Products and Design, offer two types of fireplace inserts: wood and gas. Whether you’re interested in burning wood or prefer the simplicity of gas, inserts are a wonderful option to update an outdated fireplace. They make warming your home more efficient, convenient, and comfortable. Come on in and warm up with us and see what’s possible.