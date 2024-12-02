Ways to manage stress

By KAALTV

Ways to Manage Stress

Managing stress effectively involves a combination of strategies that work for your personal needs and lifestyle. There may be several items in our lives that contribute to stress, for example: work, life, the balance of work and life, school, finances and of course the holidays can contribute to stress.

Managing stress effectively involves a combination of strategies that work for your personal needs and lifestyle. There may be several items in our lives that contribute to stress, for example: work, life, the balance of work and life, school, finances and of course the holidays can contribute to stress.

Here are several approaches that can help:

  • Use a 4-4-6-2 breathing technique to help reset the nervous system 
  • Identifying the source of stress can help you feel more in control
  • Break down larger tasks into smaller, manageable steps
  • Create space for self-care to help recharge the mind and body 

If you want to learn more about stress and ways to help manage it, visit HERE.