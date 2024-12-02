Ways to manage stress

Managing stress effectively involves a combination of strategies that work for your personal needs and lifestyle. There may be several items in our lives that contribute to stress, for example: work, life, the balance of work and life, school, finances and of course the holidays can contribute to stress.

Here are several approaches that can help:

Use a 4-4-6-2 breathing technique to help reset the nervous system

Identifying the source of stress can help you feel more in control

Break down larger tasks into smaller, manageable steps

Create space for self-care to help recharge the mind and body

