Ways to manage stress
Managing stress effectively involves a combination of strategies that work for your personal needs and lifestyle. There may be several items in our lives that contribute to stress, for example: work, life, the balance of work and life, school, finances and of course the holidays can contribute to stress.
Here are several approaches that can help:
- Use a 4-4-6-2 breathing technique to help reset the nervous system
- Identifying the source of stress can help you feel more in control
- Break down larger tasks into smaller, manageable steps
- Create space for self-care to help recharge the mind and body
If you want to learn more about stress and ways to help manage it, visit HERE.