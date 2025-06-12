Warmth & Flavor, Side by Side
Imagine the perfect evening outside, the sizzle of steaks, the laughter of friends, and the warmth of good company. But when the temperature drops… do you head inside? Not anymore. At Destination Bar-B-Q, we have three different types of heaters to extend your night: the Napoleon electric heater, the Timber stove - a gravity-fed pellet heater, and the Pit Boss fire pit, which can use pellets or wood.
