Spice Wall
On today's episode, we're talking about our ginormous wall of BBQ sauces, seasonings, and rubs. If you have not been to the store, you need to swing in because the best part about the spice wall is that you can sample everything before you take it home. If you haven't bought it before, make sure you try it before you take it home. Why gamble with purchasing a product you don't end up loving?
On today’s episode, we’re talking about our ginormous wall of BBQ sauces, seasonings, and rubs. If you have not been to the store, you need to swing in because the best part about the spice wall is that you can sample everything before you take it home. If you haven’t bought it before, make sure you try it before you take it home. Why gamble with purchasing a product you don’t end up loving?