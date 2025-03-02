Social Media Safety

Social media is a major part of teens' lives, offering connection and creativity, but it also comes with challenges caregivers should be aware of. Key signs of problematic social media use include constantly checking devices or feeling anxious offline, withdrawing from loved ones or activities, and experiencing mood changes like irritability or sadness after being online.

Visit HERE to learn more about how social media can help or hurt your adolescents and get tips on how you can help them develop healthy social media habits.