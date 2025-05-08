Smash-burger Tacos
Today, we're making one of my favorite recipes, a smash burger taco, which is perfect for quick meals on the grill. A smash burger taco is a super-easy recipe that consists of a crispy, thin, beautifully crusted beef patty inside a golden tortilla with seasoning and pice de galo—or you can add your favorites! They are juicy and absolutely delicious.
Today, we’re making one of my favorite recipes, a smash burger taco, perfect for quick meals on the grill. This super-easy recipe consists of a crispy, thin, beautifully crusted beef patty inside a golden tortilla with seasoning and pico de gallo—or you can add your favorites! They are juicy and delicious.