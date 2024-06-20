Reverse Seared Steak
On today's episode, we are grilling a reverse seared ribeye steak. What is a reverse seared steak – it's a technique for grilling a steak where it's first cooked at a low temperature in the oven or on a cooler part of the grill until it's nearly at the desired final temperature. Then, it's seared on a hot pan or grill for a short time on each side to create a crispy, caramelized crust. This technique allows for more even cooking and can result in a juicier steak.
