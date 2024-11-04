Emotion Regulation is the ability to control and respond to a variety of emotions in effective ways. We can help children regulate emotions: modeling regulation - the more adults in their life model how to regulate emotions and share them appropriately, the more helpful they are.

(ABC 6 News) – Emotion Regulation is the ability to control and respond to a variety of emotions in effective ways. We can help children regulate emotions: modeling regulation – the more adults in their life model how to regulate emotions and share them appropriately, the more helpful they are. (Examples include “I feel frustrated right now, I need a break.”)

Using co-regulation alongside a safe adult or caregiver by taking a time in or break alongside your child and doing deep breaths, hugging, or engaging in their favorite hobby and coming up with a hand signal or silly word that prompts them to take a break rather than verbally telling a child that they need to calm down or what they are feeling.

If you want to learn more about regulating emotions in children and ways to practice it with your child, visit HERE.