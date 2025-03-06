On today's episode, we are making potato skins, a quick and easy appetizer to enjoy at home or on the go.

First you'll want to cut Russet potatoes into 1/2 in thick wedges, season, drizzle a light oil, and mix.

You should pre-heat your grill outside to roughly 425 degrees, and then cook your potatoes for 15 minutes on each side, add cheese, bacon, barbeque sauce, or whatever your favorite toppings are, and enjoy!

