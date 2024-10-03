Oktoberfest
Fall brings with it cooler weather and Oktoberfest!! We love Oktoberfest celebrations everywhere because we get to enjoy one of our favorite foods – Brats! Brats can be made in lots of different ways: on the grill, griddle, over charcoal, or in a cast iron pan.
Fall brings with it cooler weather and Oktoberfest!! We love Oktoberfest celebrations everywhere because we get to enjoy one of our favorite foods – Brats! Brats can be made in lots of different ways: on the grill, griddle, over charcoal, or in a cast iron pan. Our customers get to choose from 6 different flavors of brats here at Destination Bar-B-Q : Jalapeno Cheddar, Mac N Cheese, Mushroom & Swiss, Beer, Butter & Onions, Chicken, and the one that started it all.. the Grand Champion brat!