Napoleon Gas Grills

Have you been dreaming of an all-in-one grill that heats up quickly like a gas grill, gives your food the flavor of cooking over charcoal, allows you to smoke a rack of ribs or brisket, converts into a flat-top griddle when you want, and also has a warranty? Does such a grill exist?!?

Have you been dreaming of an all-in-one grill that heats up quickly like a gas grill, gives your food the flavor of cooking over charcoal, allows you to smoke a rack of ribs or brisket, converts into a flat-top griddle when you want, and also has a warranty? Does such a grill exist?

Why yes, it does! We are so excited to introduce you to our newest grill in our gas grill line-up, the Napoleon Grill.