Mindfulness in Everyday Life

Mindfulness is a practice that incorporates deep breathing and awareness of one's surroundings. It can increase individuals' ability to be fully present in the here and now instead of worrying about the past or future.

(ABC 6 News) — Mindfulness is a practice that incorporates deep breathing and awareness of one’s surroundings. It can increase individuals’ ability to be fully present in the here and now instead of worrying about the past or future. A few benefits of mindfulness include the increased ability to regulate emotions, decrease stress levels, and improve concentration and focus.

If you want to learn more about mindfulness and ways to practice it with your child, visit HERE.