Louisiana Grills
On today’s episode, we’re talking about Louisiana Grills. These grills can reach temps of up to 600 degrees and have a dedicated sear zone. Louisiana Grills offers a line of high-quality wood pellet grills and smokers along with premium ceramic charcoal kamado style grills that are made to elevate your outdoor cooking experience.