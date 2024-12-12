Holiday Safety tips
As you get through the holidays and winter, here at Energy Products and Design, we have some tips for you to enjoy it safely. Be familiar with how the fireplace operates, and make sure it's operating correctly, are the doors in good working order. Are the gaskets free from frays? Be sure to turn on your fireplace before big gatherings. Waiting times for maintenance during the cold season can be longer, and we'd hate for you to miss enjoying your fireplace.
As you get through the holidays and winter, here at Energy Products and Design, we have some tips for you to enjoy it safely. Be familiar with how the fireplace operates, and make sure it’s operating correctly,
are the doors in good working order. Are the gaskets free from frays? Be sure to turn on your fireplace before big gatherings. Waiting times for maintenance during the cold season can be longer, and we’d hate for you to miss enjoying your fireplace.