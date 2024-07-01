Growing Up with Social Media

The effects of social media on mental health can be both positive and quite destructive – but which one depends on how your adolescent uses it. With up to 95% of 13-17 year-olds consistently using at least one social media platform, it's an easy way to stay in touch with their peers and entertained. Though, it does come with its own concerns.

To learn more on how social media can help or hurt your adolescent and our tips on how you can help them develop healthy social media habits, visit HERE.