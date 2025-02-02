Disordered eating can impact people of all backgrounds, ages, and body types, and it's often more subtle than many realize. It can manifest in different ways, like restrictive eating, overeating, or using food as a way to cope with emotions. What's important is recognizing it early and knowing that help is available.

Disordered eating can impact people of all backgrounds, ages, and body types, and it’s often more subtle than many realize. It can manifest in different ways, like restrictive eating, overeating, or using food as a way to cope with emotions. What’s important is recognizing it early and knowing that help is available.

To learn more about disordered eating and the impacts it can have on an individual, visit HERE.