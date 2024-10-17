Destination Tailgate: Buffalo Chicken Crunch Wrap

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — ABC 6 News is teaming up with our friends at Destination Bar-B-Q to bring you a new “Destination Tailgate” segment just in time for tailgating season! In these segments, you’ll be able to learn new recipes to try out during your next tailgate.

Today, Christy Buchan shows you how to make Buffalo Chicken Crunch Wraps in the video above, and the full recipe can be found below!