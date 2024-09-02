Cultivate Resilience in Children

The way a child thinks has a big impact on how they see the world. It affects how they handle problems, what they feel when they meet new challenges, and how strong they stay when things don't happen as they want. By fostering a growth mindset, youth can positively approach life, learn from difficulties, and build the confidence they need to overcome obstacles and embrace new opportunities.

(ABC 6 News) – The way a child thinks has a big impact on how they see the world. It affects how they handle problems, feel when they meet new challenges, and stay strong when things don’t happen as they want. By fostering a growth mindset, youth can positively approach life, learn from difficulties, and build the confidence they need to overcome obstacles and embrace new opportunities.

If you want to learn more about a growth mindset and how to set your child up for success when they face adversities, visit HERE.