Cleaning your grill
On today's episode, we are talking about the importance of grill maintenance and cleaning. Did you know a clean grill will cook more evenly and heat up better than a dirty grill? It also keeps the food and the grill master safer and will extend the life of your grill. Grease can also cause your grill to rust which can be harmful if ingested.
