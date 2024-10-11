Candied Bacon Crackers
On today's episode, we are making one of my absolute favorite recipes for an appetizer called Candied Bacon Crackers. These are the perfect bite-sized poppable snacks for the holidays and game days. Made with just five ingredients, you'll be hard-pressed to find an easier, more crowd-pleasing appetizer than these Candied Bacon Crackers!
On today’s episode, we are making one of my absolute favorite recipes for an appetizer called Candied Bacon Crackers. These are the perfect bite-sized poppable snacks for the holidays and game days. Made with just five ingredients, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an easier, more crowd-pleasing appetizer than these Candied Bacon Crackers!
INGREDIENTS
- *4 pieces Miesfelds Bacon
- Club Crackers
- 2-3 Jalapenos thinly sliced or Pepper of your choice
- Brown Sugar
- Meat Church Texas Sugar Seasoning — Available @ Destination Bar-B-Q
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cut bacon slices into 3 equal pieces
- Lay out club crackers
- Place 1 piece of bacon onto each cracker
- Sprinkle brown sugar on top of each piece of bacon
- Add one thinly sliced jalapeno to the center of each piece of bacon
- Finish with a sprinkle of Meat Church’s “Texas Sugar”
- Smoke/cook at 350o until bacon is cooked through