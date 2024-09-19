Brat Bread recipe
It’s that time of year again! On today’s episode, we are taking your tailgating experience to the next level with Brat bread. It’s a quick and easy appetizer that your friends will not be able to get enough of!
INGREDIENTS
- 1 French Bread Loaf
- *2 packs of Miesfelds Grand Champion Brats
- 1 pkg Cheddar Cheese Slices
- 1 White Onion, sliced or chopped
- *1 Bottle Croix Valley Barbecue N Brat Sauce
*Available @ Destination Bar-B-Q
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat grill to 350oF
- Slice top off of french loaf and hollow out both pieces
- Place onion on loaf
- Place folded cheddar cheese slices on top of the onion
- Slice down the side of brat with a knife and remove casing. Press brat sausage into the bread so the entire top of the loaf is covered in a layer of sausage.