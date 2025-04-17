Best Way to make Pork Chops
In today's episode, we show you our favorite way to cook a pork chop on the grill at home. Instead of buying traditional pork chops, we like to get pork tenderloins so we can cut and season them however we like. We are Team Temp, not Team Time, so we are using our MEATER thermometer to let us know when they are done. And you can't forget to add barbeque sauce to these beautifully cooked pork chops! Enjoy!
In today’s episode, we show you our favorite way to cook a pork chop on the grill at home. Instead of buying traditional pork chops, we like to get pork tenderloins so we can cut and season them however we like. We are Team Temp, not Team Time, so we are using our MEATER thermometer to let us know when they are done. And you can’t forget to add barbeque sauce to these beautifully cooked pork chops! Enjoy!