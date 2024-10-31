Barbeque Eyeball Sandwiches recipe

By KAALTV

Meatball eyeballs recipe

This week, we’re celebrating Halloween with a spooky recipe for the kids! We’re making barbeque eyeball sandwiches. It is a quick and easy recipe for any Halloween party because its always more fun to eat something that looks like something.

INGREDIENTS 

  • 1 pkg Frozen Meatballs 
  • 1 pkg French Rolls 
  • Deli-Sliced Provolone Cheese 
  • Sliced Black Olives 
  • *Joe’s BBQ Sauce — *Available @ Destination Bar-B-Q 

INSTRUCTIONS 

  1. Cook meatballs according to package directions 
  2. Mix meatballs with Joe’s BBQ Sauce to taste 
  3. Cut French Rolls in half, and place two meatballs on the roll making sure to get some BBQ sauce. 
  4. Place a slice of provolone cheese on each meatball and let it melt. Top each meatball with a slice of black olive to complete the eyeball. 