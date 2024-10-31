Barbeque Eyeball Sandwiches recipe
This week, we're celebrating Halloween with a spooky recipe for the kids! We're making barbeque eyeball sandwiches. It is always more fun to eat something that looks like something.
This week, we’re celebrating Halloween with a spooky recipe for the kids! We’re making barbeque eyeball sandwiches. It is a quick and easy recipe for any Halloween party because its always more fun to eat something that looks like something.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pkg Frozen Meatballs
- 1 pkg French Rolls
- Deli-Sliced Provolone Cheese
- Sliced Black Olives
- *Joe’s BBQ Sauce — *Available @ Destination Bar-B-Q
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cook meatballs according to package directions
- Mix meatballs with Joe’s BBQ Sauce to taste
- Cut French Rolls in half, and place two meatballs on the roll making sure to get some BBQ sauce.
- Place a slice of provolone cheese on each meatball and let it melt. Top each meatball with a slice of black olive to complete the eyeball.