Armadillo Eggs Recipe

On today's episode, we are taking jalapeno poppers to the next level with Armadillo Eggs. You'll need jalapenos, creams cheese, breakfast sausage, bacon, and Meat Church's All-Purpose rub. The recipe is a great appetizer or tailgate treat. It works as a snack or is even hearty enough to be the main course for some folks.

Ingredients:

6 fresh jalapeño peppers

12 slices regular sliced bacon

1 block of cream cheese

1 tube breakfast sausage

2 T Meat Church The Gospel AP (sub Honey Hog, Holy Gospel, Honey Bacon or Deez Nuts)

