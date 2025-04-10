Are Pellet Grills only for Smoking?
Here at Destination Bar-B-Q, we get a lot of questions about pellet grills and whether they are only for smoking. The answer is no - the pellet grills at Destination Bar-B-Q can be used for all your cooking needs. You can smoke, bake, grill, and even sear a steak. Most of the pellet grills we carry can range in temperature from 180 – 600°F, and some can go as high as 750°F!
Here at Destination Bar-B-Q, we get a lot of questions about pellet grills and whether they are only for smoking. The answer is no – the pellet grills at Destination Bar-B-Q can be used for all your cooking needs. You can smoke, bake, grill, and even sear a steak. Most of the pellet grills we carry can range in temperature from 180 – 600°F, and some can go as high as 750°F!