Who says the holidays are just for December? We’re cranking up the cheer and the temperature — it’s Christmas in July!

Break out the tinsel, the flip-flops, and maybe even that ugly sweater. Whether you’re lighting up the patio, hosting a sunny Santa shindig, or bingeing holiday classics in the cool A/C, we want to see your holly-jolly summer style!

Now through July 25th, share your festive photos for a chance to snag a gift card from one of our awesome sponsors: Chocolate Shoppe, SPAM Museum, and Dave Klatt State Farm in Albert Lea. Let the merry madness begin!