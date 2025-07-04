Veterans and civilians bond over beers and bluegrass at Nashville’s American Legion Post 82

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew “Moose” Musquiz was working as a diesel mechanic in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, when his physical therapist told him about a bar in Nashville, Tennessee, that he might like.

Musquiz loves the Texas dance hall style of venues popular there, but he hadn’t really found a good one in Nashville, which is about an hour south of the U.S. Army installation.

“He told me, ‘Tuesday night at the American Legion Post 82 is kind of like a dance hall,’” said Musquiz.

In a dimly lit cinderblock building tucked away off a busy street in the Inglewood neighborhood, locals learn to two-step to country, and veterans from different wars trade insults and advice.

Over beers and bluegrass, the American Legion Post 82 breaks down barriers between veterans and civilians and provides a sense of community for those who served. Post 82 has gained a reputation for hosting big-name acts on its tiny stage, which puts a spotlight on the veterans’ service organization.

“It’s really unique because it’s such a blend of everybody: veterans, community members and even travelers passing through that just heard a good word about this place,” said Musquiz, a post member.

Big names on a small stage

Grammy-winning producer and rocker Jack White played the tiny stage to raise money for a new sound system for the post. Bluegrass artist Billy Strings, who can sell out arenas, recorded a live album at Post 82 with acclaimed bluegrass musician Bryan Sutton. It was at Post 82 where Americana artist Sierra Ferrell, now a four-time Grammy winner, was playing with the house band when she got discovered and later signed by a record label.

“We really lean into the music as a mechanism to draw people here,” said Shannon Rasmussen, the post adjutant.

At the same time, the volunteer veterans who run the post ensure the true mission hasn’t gotten lost in the attention on the celebrities who spend time there. The post’s nonmusical activities in the community range from various veterans services, sponsoring kids’ sports leagues, and a youth program that teaches kids about government. Wreath laying at veterans’ cemeteries and serving as the color guard for sporting events are also among the activities. Nonveterans can attend shows and have drinks at the American Legion, although membership is for veterans only.

“It has this cool second and third order effect where people out in the community get to learn more about military service and what it’s all about,” said Rasmussen.

Helmets, patches and flags fill the walls

Where so much of “new” Nashville caters to tourists, Post 82 feels like a step back in time. The classic country and bluegrass music emanating from the venue isn’t the kind normally found among the artist-themed bars along Broadway in downtown Nashville. Military mementos decorate the post, including helmets, framed folded American flags, dozens of patches from military units pinned on a wall and framed photos of members in their uniforms. The stage’s background is a string of lights in the shape of an American flag.

Tuesdays are one of the more popular nights at the Legion. One recent Tuesday afternoon, the color guard practiced its formation on the dance floor, stepping together with ceremonial rifles to present the flag for upcoming events they had booked. An hour later, dance instructors taught couples the basics of two-step dancing, as they twirled each other around in circles. The night continued with country and rockabilly music from Matt McMurry, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and the band the Tennessee Roundups.

August Wagner, a former Army scout and a member of the color guard, has watched the post’s leadership and membership adapt with the growing attention and said younger veterans are getting more involved. And they carry on the military tradition of playfully hazing each other’s branch or service.

“I call it the island of misfit toys for a reason,” said Wagner. “It’s just everybody and anybody. It could be Navy, Army, whatever, but we all give each other equal crap. You gain family members every day.”

Volunteer veterans reach out to others

Only the bar staff gets paid to work at Post 82, and everyone else volunteers their time, whether it’s on a day they might be having a turkey shoot, a clothes drive or a potluck dinner to watch the Army versus Navy football game.

So when a country star rents the building to shoot a music video or hold an album release party, the proceeds help them pay the bartenders and fund the veterans and community service projects, said Rasmussen.

“Every bit of it, after we’ve covered our overhead, leaves the building again,” she said.

A sign sets the tone for patrons: “Please, no politics at the bar!” For Wagner, that means everyone is treated equally at Post 82, regardless of their final rank or whether they are a famous musician.

Jenny Kuhl, a 27-year-old artist manager in Nashville, visited Post 82 with some of her friends in the music industry on Tuesday nights and found it to be a more authentic scene compared to other venues in town.

“I’ve gotten to meet some really wonderful people who I probably never would have met otherwise, and I really like that part about this place,” said Kuhl, who spent a recent Tuesday at the Legion dancing to the Tennessee Roundups.

Rasmussen wants the American Legion to be a place for veterans, like a church or a barbershop, where someone would notice if they didn’t show up regularly.

“If there’s a member that hasn’t been in for a week or two and we haven’t seen them, we start asking around to ask if anybody else has seen them,” said Rasmussen. “And if nobody has seen him, then we reach out.”

Jason Williams retired from the Army at the beginning of the year after 28 years and is the first vice commander at the post. Regardless of how Post 82 gets veterans to come through the doors, whether it’s the music or the services, Williams said they’d find a supportive space.

“Transition to the civilian side is difficult,” said Williams. “The one thing I can say is that this place has been pretty much a soft place to land.”

