Tropical Storm Chantal strengthens slightly as it nears landfall in South Carolina

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Chantal grew in strength as it approached the southeast U.S. coast. It’s forecasted to bring heavy rains to parts of the Carolinas on Sunday.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for portions of the two states, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

The storm was about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Charleston, South Carolina, early Sunday, and 85 miles (136 kilometers) southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 60 mph (96 kph), and it was moving north at 8 mph (13 kph).

Rain bands from Chantal were moving onshore, the hurricane center said, with flash floods an increasing concern.

The storm was expected to make landfall in South Carolina in the next few hours and weaken rapidly as it continues over land.

Heavy rain was forecast for parts of North Carolina through Monday, with total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) and local amounts up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) that could lead to flash flooding.

South Carolina’s Emergency Management division had warned residents earlier of the possibility of isolated tornadoes along the coast and of minor coastal flooding.

It also warned drivers not to venture on water-covered roads or around road-closure signs where flooding occurred.

