Tottenham fires Postecoglou despite winning Europa League to end trophy drought

Leading Tottenham to its first trophy in 17 years didn’t prevent Ange Postecoglou from getting fired.

The Australian coach was denied the chance to take Tottenham into the Champions League in the wake of winning the Europa League after the London club’s leadership decided a change was necessary.

“It is crucial that we are able to compete on multiple fronts,” Tottenham said on Friday in a statement, “and believe a change of approach will give us the strongest chance for the coming season and beyond.

”This has been one of the toughest decisions we have had to make and is not a decision that we have taken lightly, nor one we have rushed to conclude.”

Ultimately, it wasn’t the 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao — a win that ended Spurs’ trophy drought dating to 2008 — that decided Postecoglou’s fate.

Instead, it was a 17th-place finish in the Premier League — Tottenham’s lowest since the competition was founded in 1992 — that was regarded as the most important in the final analysis. Tottenham lost 22 of its 38 games and ended the campaign just one position above the relegation places.

“We have made what we believe is the right decision to give us the best chance of success going forward,” Tottenham said, “not the easy decision.”

Among the managers linked in the British media with replacing Postecoglou was Brentford’s Thomas Frank.

Postecoglou was hired by Tottenham from Scottish champion Celtic in June 2023, arriving with an attack-minded and entertaining style of football. It made for some high-scoring wins — but also some reckless and sloppy losses.

Spurs averaged 3.47 goals per game under Postecoglou in the Premier League (246 in 76 games), the highest goals per game ratio of any manager to take charge of 50+ games in league history, according to statistician Opta.

Tottenham made a stunning start in the Australian’s first season, winning eight of its first 10 games in the league and drawing the other two, but faded in the second half of the season to narrowly miss out on a Champions League place by finishing fifth.

This past season, the poor league results continued, even if the campaign was saved by winning the Europa League and thereby qualifying for the lucrative Champions League. That fulfilled Postecoglou’s promise that he “always” delivers silverware in his second season at a club.

Postecoglou released a statement through his agency, CAA Base, saying winning a trophy with Tottenham will stay with him forever.

“When I reflect on my time as manager of Tottenham, my overriding emotion is one of pride,” he said. “The opportunity to lead one of England’s historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime. Sharing that experience with all those who truly love this club and seeing the impact it had on them is something I will never forget.

“That night in Bilbao was the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication and unwavering belief in a dream.”

The Europa League trophy made Postecoglou only the third Spurs coach to taste European success, provoking an outpouring of affection from a previously split fanbase.

He even produced a mic-drop moment during the victory parade in front of an estimated 220,000 people, when he declared “season three is better than season two.”

But Spurs chairman Daniel Levy thought differently and dismissed the man who delivered him a much-craved trophy.

Postecoglou said the foundations laid at the club mean it “should not have to wait 17 more years for their next success.”

He thanked his players, his staff and the supporters, and finished his statement by saying: “We are forever connected. Audere est Facere. (Tottenham’s Latin motto, To dare is to do).”

