The Latest: Hegseth praises US attack on Iran but offers few details on the strikes’ impact

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine held a Thursday morning news conference to respond to an early leaked intelligence report suggesting U.S. strikes against Iran likely put the country back mere months.

President Donald Trump has insisted the U.S. strikes delivered a “devastating” attack and that questioning his assessment of the strike was not only unpatriotic but also makes the pilots who dropped the bombs “very upset.”

Drawing reliable conclusions about the impact of the U.S. strikes is difficult only days after they took place.

Here's the latest:

States can cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood, the Supreme Court rules

President Donald Trump watches Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a press conference after the plenary session at the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The ruling handed down Thursday comes amid a wider Republican-backed push to defund the country’s biggest abortion provider.

The case centers on funding for other health care services Planned Parenthood provides in South Carolina, but the ruling could have broader implications for Medicaid patients.

Public health care money generally can’t be used to pay for abortions. Medicaid patients go to Planned Parenthood for things like contraception, cancer screenings and pregnancy testing, in part because it can be tough to find a doctor who takes the publicly funded insurance, the organization has said.

South Carolina’s Republican governor says no taxpayer money should go the organization. The budget bill backed by Trump in Congress would also cut Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood. That could force the closure of about 200 centers, most of them in states where abortion is legal, the organization has said.

Trump is satisfied by Pentagon news conference on Iran strikes

“One of the greatest, most professional, and most ‘confirming’ News Conferences I have ever seen!” the president wrote on social media. “The Fake News should fire everyone involved in this Witch Hunt, and apologize to our great warriors, and everyone else!”

Trump also emphasized his belief that Iran did not remove nuclear material from its facilities before the U.S. attacked.

“Would take too long, too dangerous, and very heavy and hard to move!” he wrote.

Key Medicaid provision in Trump’s big bill found to violate Senate rules

The Senate parliamentarian has advised that the Medicaid provider tax overhaul that’s central to Trump’s big tax cut and spending bill doesn’t adhere to procedural rules, delivering a crucial blow to Republicans rushing to finish the massive package this week.

The guidance Thursday from the parliamentarian is rarely ignored and forces GOP leaders to consider options. Senate leaders could try to revise or strip it from the package. Otherwise, the provision could be challenged during floor votes, requiring a 60-vote threshold to keep it, a tall order in the narrowly split Senate. Democrats are unified against the Republican president’s bill.

Hegesth’s media criticism included Fox News, where he’d been an anchor

Hegseth criticized his former Fox News colleague, Jennifer Griffin, as “about the worst, the one who misrepresents the most intentionally what the president says” in his Pentagon news conference Thursday.

Griffin, Fox’s chief national security correspondent, said “I take issue with that” and defended her reporting on the U.S. bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Hegseth, a Fox News anchor before Trump appointed him defense secretary, repeatedly criticized the media for its reporting on an initial assessment of the weekend’s bombing that questioned how much damage was done to Iran’s nuclear program.

Griffin had asked Hegseth about whether there was any certainty that highly enriched uranium was stored at the mountain bunker bombed by the U.S., given satellite photos that showed more than a dozen trucks were seen there two days in advance.

“Of course, we’re watching every single aspect,” Hegseth said. “But, Jennifer, you’ve been about the worst, the one who misrepresents the most intentionally what the president says.”

Trump’s schedule today, according to the White House

1 p.m. — Press secretary Karoline Leavitt will host a news briefing

4 p.m. — Trump will participate in a “One, Big, Beautiful Event” related to his signature bill

Trump comparison of Iran strikes to atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Nagasaki stirs anger in Japan

“It’s scary that a person with such a view is serving as leader,” said Masao Tomonaga, a survivor from Nagasaki.

Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki said the “use of atomic weapons should never be tolerated for any purpose.”

Earlier this week, Trump said the U.S. attack on Iranian nuclear facilities helped end the recent war in the Middle East like the dropping of atomic bombs on Japan brought World War II to a close.

“How can the president of America say such a thing? I just don’t understand,” said Toshiyuki Mimaki, who was a child in Hiroshima when the bombing took place. “What he said is totally unacceptable.”

Mimaki is a leader of Nihon Hidankyo, a group of survivors that won a Nobel Peace Prize last year.

The Hiroshima city assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution calling for the peaceful settlement of all conflicts, saying Trump’s remark apparently justifying the atomic bombing “cannot be overlooked or accepted,” Japan’s NHK national television reported.

US economy shrank 0.5% between January and March, worse than earlier estimates had revealed

That’s according to the Commerce Department in an unexpected downgrade from its previous estimate and came as President Trump’s trade wars disrupted business.

First-quarter growth sank under a surge of imports as companies in the United States rushed to bring in foreign goods before Trump could impose tariffs on them. The Commerce Department previously estimated the economy fell 0.2% in the first quarter. Economists had forecast no change in the department’s third and final estimate.

The January-March drop in gross domestic product — the nation’s output of goods and services — reversed a 2.4% increase in the last three months of 2024 and marked the first time in three years that the economy contracted. Imports expanded 37.9%, fastest since 2020, and pushed GDP down by nearly 4.7 percentage points.

The Pentagon news conference has ended

The Pentagon briefing included a detailed narrative about military tactics and hardware. However, it was short on information about how much the attack setback the Iranian nuclear program.

It’s unclear how quickly Iran could repair the damage or rebuild its capabilities elsewhere. There have also been questions about whether Iran was able to move its enriched uranium before the U.S. strikes.

Hegseth said he didn’t think that happened.

“I’m not aware of any intelligence that I’ve reviewed that says things were not where they were supposed to be — moved or otherwise,” he said.

Hegseth targets ‘biased leaks to biased publications’

Military officials have said it will take time to fully understand the impact of U.S. strikes on Iran, and there was little in the way of new information about their damage.

But Hegseth said they decided to hold Thursday morning’s news conference because “there was a great deal of irresponsible reporting” based on a preliminary intelligence assessment. He criticized “biased leaks to biased publications.”

“If you want to know what’s going on at Fordo, you better go there and get a big shovel,” he said.

Military official describes Iranian missile attack on US base

The top U.S. military official recounted in detail the Iranian missile attacks on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

The description from Gen. Dan Caine, the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, appeared aimed at shifting the conversation from questions about political leadership and overall strategy to heroic narratives about individual U.S. service members.

He said roughly 44 American service members responsible for defending the entire base were present as rounds of Patriot missiles were launched. Caine says Qatar joined in the successful American defense of what he called the largest single Patriot engagement in U.S. military history.

Hegseth minimizes intelligence assessment

The defense secretary minimized the importance of a preliminary intelligence assessment that concluded U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities had damaged but not permanently destroyed them.

Hegseth scolded the media for “breathlessly” focusing on an assessment from the Defense Intelligence Agency even though the DIA is part of the Defense Department.

He said the assessment was preliminary and had not been coordinated with other agencies in the intelligence community. He said other intelligence assessments have been more bullish in their assessments on damage of the sites.

Trump tunes in

The president seems to be monitoring the Pentagon news conference, posting about it on social media. “Watch it!” he wrote.

He also baselessly suggested that media outlets that reported on the intelligence assessment “will be firing the reporters who made up the FAKE stories.”

Trump has been fixated on coverage of the U.S. strikes, which could determine how American voters view his decision to get involved in the latest war in the Middle East.

Hegseth berates the media

The news conference began with Hegseth, a former Fox News host, criticizing the media for “hunting for scandals all the time.”

He accused reporters of failing to acknowledge “historic moments” like improved military recruiting and increased spending on European defense by U.S. allies on the continent.

He then shifted to attacking the “fake news” for reporting on a preliminary assessment about the impact of recent U.S. strikes on Iran.

Pentagon briefing begins to defend Trump on Iran strikes

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine assembled this morning to push the president’s claims that the recent U.S. attack “obliterated” Iranian nuclear facilities.

A preliminary assessment, produced by the Defense Intelligence Agency, said American bombs and missiles caused a setback of only a few months. Trump has rejected this conclusion, lashing out at the news media for reporting on it and marshaling his administration to support his version of events.

Turkey’s president wants to host peace talks with Russia, Ukraine and the US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the comments late Wednesday on a flight back from the NATO summit, where he met with Trump.

“Our ultimate goal is to host a leaders-level meeting in our country and to build the peace that we long for,” Erdogan said, according to a transcript of his comments made available on Thursday.

He also quoted Trump as expressing willingness to participate in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, if Russian President Vladimir Putin also agrees to attend.

Erdogan quoted Trump as saying: “If Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Istanbul or Ankara for a solution, I will also come to Istanbul or Ankara.”

Russian and Ukrainian delegations, meeting in Istanbul in late May and in June, agreed to swap thousands of dead and seriously wounded troops but made no progress toward ending the 3-year-old war.

Despite suggestions of a possible leaders’ summit, Putin did not attend the talks, sending a low-level delegation instead.

