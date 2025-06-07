Sinner takes first set 6-4 in French Open final against Alcaraz

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has won the first set of the men’s French Open final against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz started aggressively Sunday, putting pressure on Sinner and forcing him to cover every corner of the court. Sinner struggled early, facing break points in each of his first three service games. Alcaraz broke on his seventh chance as Sinner sent a forehand wide but the Italian broke back immediately.

Sinner broke again in the 10th game to clinch the set 6-4.

Sinner and Alcaraz share seven major titles, four for Alcaraz and three for Sinner, who is in the French Open final for the first time.

Sinner has not dropped a set at Roland-Garros.

Sinner is on a 20-match winning streak in Grand Slam tournaments, after winning the U.S. Open and the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz owns a tour-leading 21-1 record on clay this year and has beaten the 23-year-old Sinner in their past four meetings.

He leads him 7-4 overall. ___

