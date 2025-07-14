Saquon Barkley is selected as top running back by the AP after a record-setting season

Saquon Barkley’s first season in Philadelphia featured record performances on the field, a Super Bowl title and a new contract that is the richest ever for a running back.

Barkley’s performance with the Eagles also helped him score the honor of being voted the top running back in the league by The Associated Press.

A panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at running back, basing selections on current status entering the 2025 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second- through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Barkley got seven first-place votes and one second to win the voting easily. Baltimore’s Derrick Henry was the only other player selected on all eight ballots and came in second with one first-place vote, five seconds, one third and one fifth.

Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs got the remaining two second-place votes and finished third. Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson and San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey rounded out the top five.

Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor, Green Bay’s Josh Jacobs and Tampa Bay’s Bucky Irving also received votes.

1. SAQUON BARKLEY, Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards in the regular season, falling 101 short of breaking Eric Dickerson’s regular-season record because he was rested rather than playing in a meaningless Week 18 game. His 2,504 yards rushing including the playoffs broke Terrell Davis’ record of 2,476 and featured a record seven TD runs of at least 60 yards.

Barkley parlayed that into a two-year contract extension worth $41.2 million with $36 million guaranteed, which is the richest ever for a running back.

2. DERRICK HENRY, Baltimore Ravens

Anyone expecting Henry to drop off in his 30s was disappointed last season when a move to Baltimore helped spark a resurgence to his career. Henry, who turned 31 in January, rushed for 1,921 yards last season for the most ever for a player after turning 30, topping the 1,860 yards Tiki Barber had at age 30 in 2005.

Henry has the 11th-most yards ever in a season and the most for a player who didn’t win a rushing title as he remains one of the best pure rushers in the game.

3. JAHMYR GIBBS, Detroit Lions

Skeptics questioned the decision by Detroit to draft Gibbs 12th overall in 2023, but he has more than delivered in his first two seasons as a dangerous runner and receiver. After a strong rookie season, Gibbs took a big step last season when he rushed for 1,412 yards and 16 TDs to go with 517 yards receiving and four more scores.

Gibbs’ 36 overall touchdowns in the regular season and playoffs are the second most ever for a player in his first two seasons, trailing only the 37 for Hall of Famer Curtis Martin.

4. BIJAN ROBINSON, Atlanta Falcons

Picked eighth overall in 2023, Robinson has quickly earned his place among the top running backs in the league thanks to his skill as a runner and receiver.

Robinson ranked fourth among running backs last season in yards from scrimmage (1,887), tied for sixth in touchdowns (15) and second in first downs (102).

5. CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY, San Francisco 49ers

Injuries to his Achilles tendon and knee hampered McCaffrey last season as he played only four games after winning AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2023. But when he’s healthy, there are few players more productive than McCaffrey, as evidenced by his 2,023 yards from scrimmage and 21 TDs in 16 games in 2023.

