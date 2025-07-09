Red Bull says longtime F1 team principal Christian Horner has been released from his duties

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Red Bull says Christian Horner has been released from his role as longtime team principal of its Formula 1 team.

Red Bull did not give a reason for the decision in a statement Wednesday, but thanked Horner for his work and said he will “forever remain an important part of our team history.”

Laurent Mekies of sister team Racing Bulls will replace Horner.

Horner had been Red Bull team principal since it entered F1 as a full constructor in 2005.

