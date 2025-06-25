Porzingis going to Hawks in a 3-team trade agreement, AP source says

Kristaps Porzingis is being traded by the Boston Celtics to the Atlanta Hawks, and part of what will be a three-team deal gives the Brooklyn Nets another selection in Wednesday’s first round of the NBA draft, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.

Porzingis is going to the Hawks, while Georges Niang and a second-round pick will be acquired by Boston, and Brooklyn will wind up with Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick that is held by Atlanta in Wednesday’s draft, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade isn’t expected to be finalized until the start of the new league year on July 6.

ESPN first reported the trade, which was later confirmed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The move is the second major one by Boston of the week, after the team agreed to trade Jrue Holiday to Portland. The combination of those moves still has Boston past the tax line for next season but out from under the second apron, which gives the Celtics — who will be without Jayson Tatum for, at minimum, a significant portion of next season because of an Achilles tear — more flexibility moving forward.

Getting under the second apron is important; that threshold, once exceeded, limits ways that teams can trade for or sign players.

Porzingis — who, like Holiday, was part of the team that helped Boston win the 2024 NBA title — will make $30.7 million next season on an expiring contract. He was slowed by illness at times in the second half of this past season, as well as in Boston’s playoff run this spring. But he intends to play for Latvia at EuroBasket this summer, a good sign.

“Thanks for all the support and questions about my health,” Porzingis posted on social media this week. “I’ve been feeling excellent all offseason and look forward to a healthy and strong European championship tournament.”

Porzingis averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 42 games this season.

The Nets now technically have five picks in Wednesday’s first round. They own the Nos. 8, 19, 26 and 27 selections already, and the Hawks will essentially be picking for the Nets now at No. 22, as well.

