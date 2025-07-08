Pirates’ Oneil Cruz will bring his record-breaking power to the Home Run Derby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz, known more for delivering hard-hit homers than producing them in quantity, was added Tuesday to next week’s Home Run Derby in Atlanta.

He is the fifth player named as a participant in Monday’s event at Truist Park, which hosts the All-Star Game a night later. Also competing are Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr., Minnesota’s Byron Buxton, Seattle’s Cal Raleigh and Washington’s James Wood.

“I’m really, really happy just because that’s what I do,” Cruz said ahead of Tuesday night’s game at Kansas City. “I like to hit balls far. I think I’m going to enjoy it a lot.”

Cruz, 26, had 15 homers entering Tuesday. He hit a career-best 21 last season.

“They’ve been trying to get me in the Home Run Derby for the last couple years, but last year, I was coming back from an ankle injury and was not feeling that good at that time,” Cruz said. “But I’m in a good spot right now.”

When the 6-foot-7 Cruz hits a homer, he often hits it hard. On May 25 against visiting Milwaukee, he hit a ball measured at 122.9 mph into the Allegheny River, the highest exit velocity on a home run since Statcast began tracking in 2015.

“Oh, man, I can’t wait to see him hit down there,” Pirates manager Don Kelly said. “He’s going to make Atlanta look small after seeing him hit (batting practice) down there last year and the year before. Just really excited for him and the opportunity he’s got to go be a part of that.”

Cruz also showed off his arm Sunday with a 105.2 mph throw to nail Seattle’s J.P. Crawford at the plate. That was the second-hardest thrown ball to produce an outfield assist recorded by Statcast.

