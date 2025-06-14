Pickard set to start in goal for the Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Calvin Pickard was set to start in goal for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.

Pickard stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced in relief of Stuart Skinner to help win Game 4 on Thursday night in Florida, tying the best-of-seven series.

Pickard last started a game early in the second round against Vegas. He was injured and gave way to Skinner from that point until midway through the final.

Pickard is 7-0 in the playoffs. The 33-year-old journeyman has spent the past two NHL seasons with Edmonton, his sixth team.

“He’s been doing this for a long time,” teammate Evander Kane said. “He has a ton of experience and been a lot of different dressing rooms. That can help you along when you do come on to different teams, making a little bit of an easier transition. Now you’re just seeing that off-ice translate on to the ice with his performance, and how much he’s helped us to where we are here today.”

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) grabs a shot on goal during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Photo:

Sergei Bobrovsky was set to make his 22nd consecutive start for the Panthers this postseason.

