Oklahoma City Thunder fans celebrate NBA title with a parade after years of heartbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City’s unwavering fans finally get to celebrate a championship after suffering through several close calls and heartbreaking moments the past two decades.

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers on Sunday to clinch the NBA title, and the city was holding a parade on Tuesday to honor its first major professional championship. Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-Star Jalen Williams and their teammates will pass through downtown for an event that is scheduled to last 90 minutes.

Oklahoma City first hosted an NBA team during the 2005-06 season, when the New Orleans Hornets temporarily relocated after Hurricane Katrina. Oklahoma City’s fans fell in love with the team and a young point guard named Chris Paul who would be named rookie of the year.

The Seattle SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City in time for the 2008-09 season, and fans feverishly supported the team, despite its early struggles. The Thunder became contenders with young stars Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

Even with all that talent, they couldn’t break through. They lost to the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals in 2012, and Harden left for Houston. A possible run in 2013 was derailed when Westbrook was injured during the playoffs. The 2015-16 team led the Golden State Warriors 3-1 in the Western Conference finals before losing the series in seven games.

Durant left to join the Warriors after that season, ending that version of the Thunder. Westbrook was the league MVP in 2017 and averaged a triple-double for three straight seasons, but the Thunder never got out of the first round those years.

But with its new set of superstars, finally, Oklahoma City has its moment.

