Officials: 3 people are dead after severe weather swept through a rural town in North Dakota.

ENDERLIN, N.D. (AP) — Officials say three people are dead after severe weather swept through a rural town in North Dakota.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner said at a press conference Saturday that two men and a woman were killed at two separate locations in the town of Enderlin late Friday.

Enderlin is a town about 57 miles (92 kilometers) southwest of Fargo.

