Nikolaj Ehlers remains unsigned midway through Day 2 of NHL free agency

Nikolaj Ehlers could choose his destination as soon as Wednesday after letting the start of NHL free agency pass without signing a contract.

Ehlers became one of the rare top players available not to sign on the first day of free agency, opting instead to sit back and consider his options. Carolina, Tampa Bay and Washington were considered among the teams interested in pursuing the 29-year-old from Denmark who played his first nine seasons with Winnipeg.

“We’ve had talks with his agent,” Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said Tuesday. “He’s taking his time to field offers. He’s obviously a very popular person right now, and we’re waiting to see where that goes.”

Ehlers and his camp watched Tuesday as fellow winger Brock Boeser re-signed in Vancouver for just over $50 million and older forward Mikael Granlund got $7 million annually from Anaheim. With the salary cap increasing a record amount to $95.5 million and a lack of high-end talent available, Ehlers could sign the most lucrative contract among players changing teams this summer.

Ehlers going unsigned is almost certainly holding things up for players such as Anthony Beauvillier and Jeff Skinner, who could be part of a Plan B or C for those who don’t land their first choice. Andrew Mangiapane signed with back-to-back defending Western Conference champion Edmonton on a two-year deal worth $7.2 million late Tuesday night.

Curtis Lazar signed with the Oilers on Wednesday for the league minimum $775,000. GM Stan Bowman envisions Mangiapane playing with Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.

“We’ve been watching him for years now and like the contributions he can make in a number of different roles,” Bowman said. “Certainly he can score goals. He’s had good success doing that in his career.”

Defensemen Dmitry Orlov, Brent Burns and Matt Grzelcyk, forwards Jack Roslovic and Mason Appleton and goaltenders Ilya Samsonov and Alexandar Georgiev are also still available.

“Day 1 is always a little bit hectic and crazy,” said San Jose GM Mike Grier, who made multiple moves but still needs to spend more to get to the salary floor. “We’ll kind of see how things shake out. After (Tuesday night), things will settle down and teams will kind of regroup and see what’s out there and the free agents will do the same.”

St. Louis put veteran defenseman Nick Leddy on waivers Wednesday. Leddy has one year left on his contract at a salary cap hit of $4 million.

It’s unclear how much — or how long — 24-year-old Buffalo Sabres restricted free agent Bowen Byram will sign for, though general manager Kevyn Adams said he would match any offer sheet aimed at poaching him. Trading Byram is also a possibility.

“I’ve maintained the same position that if there’s a deal out there that makes sense for us that we think improves our roster, we’re open to it,” Adams said. “But if there’s not, we’re not in a situation where we’re looking to move him out or looking to move him for futures and stuff like that.”

Among other moves, the New York Rangers agreed to terms with Taylor Raddysh on a two-year contract worth $3 million, New Jersey re-signed Cody Class for $5 million over the next two seasons and Pittsburgh added Anthony Mantha for $2.5 million.

___

AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow in Buffalo, New York, and AP Sports Writer Aaron Beard in Raleigh, North Carolina, contributed to this report.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.