Maple Leafs re-sign John Tavares for 4 years and the Oilers keep Trent Frederic around long term

The Toronto Maple Leafs are keeping John Tavares around for four more years at a significantly discounted price.

Tavares re-signed for $17.55 million and will count $4.39 million against the salary cap through the 2028-29 season on a very team-friendly contract. He was making $11 million annually on his previous deal and was a point-a-game player last season at age 34.

The Toronto-area native who grew up rooting for the Leafs almost certainly took less money than he could have gotten on the open market. Fellow center Brock Nelson, who is 11 months younger, got $7.5 million annually over three years to stay with Colorado after the Avalanche acquired him at the trade deadline from the New York Islanders.

Another deadline pickup is sticking around for the better part of the next decade, as Trent Frederic re-signed with the Edmonton Oilers for the longest possible term on an eight-year contract worth $30.8 million. The big winger turned 27 in February, a few weeks before the Oilers got him from Boston.

After returning from injury, Frederic had three points and skated 11 minutes a game on Edmonton’s second consecutive run to the Stanley Cup Final. General manager Stan Bowman with this contract is betting on more production from Frederic.

“Every year I’ve improved, and I’ll continue to do that,” Frederic said on a video call with reporters. “I think my best hockey is yet to come.”

Bowman cleared cap space for Frederic and what’s expected to be a big-money contract for defenseman Evan Bouchard. Plus, Leon Draisaitl’s $112 million deal goes into effect next season.

On the horizon for Edmonton is an extension for three-time MVP Connor McDavid, which cannot be signed until July 1. Negotiations for that deal are expected to take some time this summer.

In other moves, Detroit re-signed Swedish defenseman William Lagesson to a two-year, two-way contract at the league minimum of $775,000 for each of the next two seasons at the NHL level.

