Live updates: Military parade rolls through DC as ‘No Kings’ protests decry Trump across the US

A massive military parade to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, requested by President Donald Trump to coincide with his 79th birthday, rolled through Washington D.C. on Saturday, as opponents of the president’s agenda rallied in hundreds of cities nationwide for “No Kings” protests.

Rain didn’t stop the parade but forced an early start. Despite concerns about lightning and thunderstorms, the rain held to a slight drizzle during the march of soldiers and machinery. Heavy cloud cover and low visibility in the Washington area did, however, seem to contribute to less of an aircraft presence.

As the military parade was underway, police in Los Angeles fired tear gas and flash bangs to try to disperse demonstrators challenging immigration raids. Clouds of gas wafted toward a family-friendly demonstration that has been going for hours outside City Hall.

Here’s the Latest:

LA law enforcement is firing crowd control munitions in an effort to clear protesters

U.S. Army soldiers walking along Constitution Ave., on the National Mall ahead of a parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Photo:

A line of sheriff’s deputies made a push toward the demonstrators who remain in front of Los Angeles City Hall Saturday afternoon, continuously firing less lethal munitions.

A majority of the group from earlier in the day has left.

Some protesters refused to leave, sitting down and yelling back “peaceful protest.”

Man pulls gun on protesters in Phoenix, no reports of gunfire

A man wearing a black face covering and sunglasses began walking through the crowd and jostling with protesters.

A video posted online shows the man used his arms to push protesters who were surrounding him. Some in the crowd then began hitting him.

The man then pulled out the handgun, causing the crowd to scatter. He trained the gun on the crowd. A few people who remained nearby tried to de-escalate the situation.

Another video showed Arizona Department of Public Safety officers taking the man, then handcuffed, into custody as protesters cheered on. The agency declined to answer questions about the encounter.

Trump has left the parade viewing area

Holding hands with his wife Melania, Trump left the stage.

Protesters chant as fireworks boom

Protesters stationed near the celebration of the Army’s 250th birthday — which coincided with Trump’s 79th — chanted as fireworks exploded overhead.

Protesters held signs including “Thank you Army shame on you Trump” and “Stop the fascist now” with a Palestinian flag being waved by one.

Dozens of police officers stood nearby as protesters and festivalgoers yelled at each other. People leaving the Army rally walked past protesters, and the occasional “USA” chant broke out, but no confrontations were seen.

Fireworks, music and testimonials

There have been several bursts of fireworks above the crowd that had gathered for Saturday’s events, with several songs with patriotic undertones playing alongside.

There have also been videos with military members giving testimonials about what their service means to them.

That’s it for the Army’s birthday parade

There have been troop formations, heavy artillery displays, flyovers, musical performances and a presidential address. But now the Army’s birthday parade is drawing to a close.

Fireworks are the last thing on the official schedule.

Another round of tear gas in LA chokes protesters, including families with kids

Officers fired more tear gas at protesters, surprising those who had gathered on the street and sidewalk a few blocks from a police line.

The clouds of gas wafted toward a family-friendly demonstration that has been going for hours outside City Hall. Young children covered their face with their t-shirts as those in the crowd without protective gear choked and coughed.

“We just wanted to come and support our people and we’re getting tear gassed for it,” said Melissa Bran, a 28-year-old pharmacist, as she dabbed her red eyes with a wet cloth.

Lee Greenwood takes the stage

He’s sung the song at hundreds of Trump-related events, and the singer is back performing “God Bless the U.S.A.” to help close out Saturday’s events.

Clad in a blue and white sport coat, tie and dark pants, Greenwood performed the song he’s sung at Trump’s political rallies across the country.

“God bless the United States Army,” Greenwood said, wrapping up.

Trump makes it short and sweet

Trump can be meandering in his big rally speeches, but seemed intent on speaking with breadth—but brevity — with his remarks to celebrate the U.S. Army 250th birthday.

“There is no earthly force more powerful than the brave heart of the U.S. military or an Army Ranger paratrooper, or Green Beret,” Trump said. “They are the best. They are the finest from Bunker Hill to San Juan Hill, from Gettysburg to Guadalcanal, from Yorktown to Shiloh, and from the trenches of the Argonne to the mountains of Afghanistan, the Army has forged a legacy of unmatched courage, untold sacrifice.”

The remarks clocked in at eight minutes.

In an unusual speech, a signature Trump line

“We’re the hottest country in the world right now,” the president said.

Trump rattled off anecdotes from old wars and stuck to script but did sneak in a vintage Trumpism as he boasted of the attention the United States has garnered.

Trump brags about strength of US military

“If you threaten the American people, our soldiers are coming for you.“Trump has been talking up the strength of the U.S. fighting force, saying that enemies that have challenged it have regretted doing so.

Adding that “the U.S. Army has driven bayonets into the hearts of evil empires,” Trump also said U.S. soldiers “fight, fight fight and they win, win win” — a reprise of a line regularly delivered during his 2024 campaign rallies

Trump justifies his big pricy, parade

“Every other country celebrates their victories. It’s about time America did too,” Trump said.

The military says the parade will cost between $25 million and $45 million.

Trump is beginning his parade remarks

It’s the first time during the afternoon and evening celebrations that Trump has spoken, aside from administering the oath to new and re-enlisting soldiers. He walked out to the podium accompanied by his wife, who then went to her seat.

After Trump’s remarks, the celebration-wrapping fireworks are scheduled to go off.

Last protesters in Philadelphia are dispersed

Dozens of lingering protesters in Philadelphia were trailed by police on bicycles and on motorbikes with sirens blaring as officers urged them to move away.

They eventually dispersed a few hours after the scheduled march and speeches had ended. At least three people were detained.

Army parade showcases equipment sent to Ukraine

Some of the equipment on display isn’t just theoretical or historic. The Army has showcased weapons systems being used on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Some of the equipment on display is currently in use on the battlefield in Ukraine. The U.S. military has provided substantial support, including weapons and weapons systems from its own stockpiles, to help the Ukrainians fight a war against Russia.

These are some of the parade weapons that have been sent to Ukraine, along with the number supplied, according to the U.S. State Department.

1. Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (More than 300) 2. Abrams tanks (31) 3. Stryker armored personnel carriers (More than 400) 4. 105mm howitzers (72, along with 1 million 105mm artillery rounds) 5. 155mm howitzers (More than 200, along with more than 3 million 155mm artillery rounds) 6. HIMARS High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (More than 40)

‘Have a great life’

That was Trump’s comment to recruits as he swore them in to the U.S. Army.

“Congratulations, congratulations,” he told them. “Welcome to the United States Army! And have a great life”

Many parade attendees that had been steadily moving through the National Monument lawn froze in their tracks as Trump began giving the oath. Applause and cheers erupted as he finished

Trump swears in 250 new recruits and returning soldiers

Helping bring up the rear of the Army parade were hundreds of future troops, led by the band at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point including members of the Texas A&M Army Corps of Cadets. There were also new enlistees just going through Army initial entry training, cadets from the Virginia Military Institute and cadets from The Citadel in South Carolina.

The final participants include 250 brand new recruits or soldiers who are re-enlisting.

As they reached Trump, they turned toward him and raised their right hands. Standing at a podium, Trump then swore them into service, with soldiers repeating an oath after him.

Dispersal order seems to embolden LA protest

Tensions are escalating on the streets of downtown Los Angeles as police sought to disperse demonstrators, many of whom seemed caught off guard — and enlivened — by the abrupt orders to leave.

As police fired flash bangs and canisters of tear gas, protesters responded with loud fireworks and calls to “hold the line.” Volunteer medics in gas masks roamed the crowd, offering saline solution to those affected by tear gas.

Apache flyover happening in parade

Nine of the aircraft are flying over the parade route. The attack helicopters are designed for combat and ground support.

Other groups of helicopters flew along the route next, including Black Hawks and Chinooks. Several formations flew by in quick succession.

Of all the attractions so far, helicopters have stopped attendees in their tracks the most.

Many people stopped what they were doing and pointed their phones to the sky, with the thunderous helicopters echoing beneath the low-hanging grey clouds.

Modern military hardware on display

Soldiers are showing off the Army’s newest hardware, from modern rifles to vehicles to drones flying overhead.

Earlier, more tanks had rolled through the streets.

LAPD clears protesters with tear gas and crowd control munitions

A previously calm demonstration in downtown LA quickly turned chaotic as police on horseback charged at the crowd, striking some with wood rods and batons as they cleared the street in front of the federal building.

Officers then fired tear gas and crowd control projectiles at the large group, sending demonstrators, hot dog vendors and passing pedestrians fleeing through the street. Some have since regrouped, ignoring an LAPD dispersal order.

“It was a total 100% over-reaction. We weren’t doing anything but standing around chanting peaceful protest,” said Samantha Edgerton, a 37-year-old bartender.

A parade brought to you by Coinbase, Palantir and UFC

The military says the parade will only cost between $25 million and $45 million because several corporations are sponsoring the celebration.

Among those are some tightly connected to Trump. They include the cryptocurrency firm Coinbase, which added Trump’s campaign manager to its advisory council. The technology firm Palantir was founded by billionaire Peter Thiel, who used to employ Vice President JD Vance.

And Ultimate Fighting Championship’s founder, Dana White, is a Trump ally who joined the president at the reviewing stand.

Traditional military contractors like Amazon and Lockheed Martin also sponsored the event.

Army to culminate parade with the machinery it’s counting on in modern warfare

The final war portion of the parade is expected to be a thunderous, 31-minute long procession of all the heavy tanks, artillery and helicopters the Army is counting on for any near-term future conflict. That includes scores of Black Hawk helicopters, all variants of towed and self-propelled artillery, and even the HIMARS High Mobility Artillery Rocket System that has been so coveted by Ukraine as it fights Russia.

The final sections of marching troops represent the Army’s future

The band at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point will lead hundreds of future troops, including members of the Texas A&M Army Corps of Cadets, new enlistees just going through Army initial entry training, cadets from the Virginia Military Institute and cadets from The Citadel in South Carolina.

Last, 250 brand new recruits or soldiers who are re-enlisting will reach the president. As they do, they will turn toward him and raise their right hand, and Trump will swear them into service.

Philadelphia protest still isn’t totally wrapped up

A few hours after the scheduled march and speeches in Philadelphia had ended, a contingent of police officers on bicycles was monitoring and trying to disperse dozens of protesters who were still gathered in one area, and at least three people had been detained.

The small crowd — some of them wearing masks or other partial face coverings — chanted phrases like “Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here” and “Free Palestine,” and some shouted at the officers. They carried signs with phrases including “ICE AN AGENT,” “Healthcare for all” and “The 3rd Impeachment’s the charm!”

Helicopters haven’t been big part of the parade

It was anticipated that there would be dozens of helicopters flying overhead during portions of the parade dedicated to the Gulf War and global war on terror, but that didn’t happen.

Low visibility and lots of clouds in the Washington area seem to have contributed to less of an aircraft presence in the parade. Some Vietnam-era helicopters were part of an earlier portion.

Parade has been underway for an hour

The rain is a slight drizzle in Washington now as the Army birthday parade crosses the one-hour mark.

Organizers had anticipated the parade in total would last about 90 minutes.

1 person arrested over threat to rally in Texas

The Texas Department of Public Safety said one person has been arrested in connection with the threat to Democratic state lawmakers attending a rally at the state Capitol. The threat had caused state police to close the capitol grounds for several hours.

A DPS spokesperson said the person was arrested after a traffic stop in La Grange, about 65 miles (104 kilometers) east of Austin. Officials did not immediately release more details about the threat or the arrest.

Scenes from the parade

Trump stood and saluted during the Gulf War section of the parade and pumped his fist as Hegseth, sitting next to him, gave a thumbs up.

A huge guitar riff blasted over the speakers as the M1 Abrams tanks rolled past.

The crowd included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette, Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Along the parade route, a variety of service members are monitoring and protecting the parade — from uniformed members of the U.S. Park Police to Secret Service officers to uniformed Army members.

Troops, helicopters represent Global War on Terror

We’ve reached the Global War on Terrorism phase of the parade, memorializing the most recent wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Trump has been critical of the U.S. involvement in those wars.

Troops from the 10th Mountain Division deployed more than 20 times to Afghanistan and Iraq as part of the Global War on Terror, following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

As they march past, the160th SOAR will fly overhead in the three helicopter types they operate – the OH-6 “Little Bird,” the MH-60 Black Hawk and the MH-47 Chinook.

US Marines are standing guard outside LA’s federal building, face to face with protesters

It was the first time that the Marines have appeared at a demonstration since they were deployed to city on Friday with the stated mission of defending federal property.

Dozens of Marines stood shoulder to shoulder in full combat gear, hands on their rifles, beside other law enforcement, including Department of Homeland Security officers at the National Guard.

Directly in front of them, hundreds of protesters jeered in English and Spanish, telling the federal troops to go home.

Police say driver intentionally accelerated SUV at Virginia protest

One person was struck by an SUV that police say was driven recklessly through a crowd at a protest Saturday in Culpeper, Virginia.

Police say the 21-year-old driver intentionally accelerated the SUV into the crowd as protesters were leaving the event.

It’s unclear whether there were any injuries. Police haven’t yet identified the person who was struck by the SUV.

The Bradley fighting vehicle has made an appearance

Though it looks like a tank, it’s technically not.

Bradleys have been used since the 1960s and were used extensively during the U.S. wars in Iraq. More recently, the U.S. has given some to the Ukrainian military to assist in its fight against Russia.

Things to know: What makes a weapon system a ‘howitzer’

A howitzer is any type of angled, short barrel gun that is able to launch projectiles high into the air and over long distances.

Gulf War: 100 hours and racing Abrams tanks

America’s lightning-fast 100-hour race across Iraq and defeat of Iraq in February 1991 is being represented by troops whose units led the way – the 1st Infantry Division based at Fort Cavazos, Texas, soon to be renamed Fort Hood.

The armored division may be best remembered for racing across the desert in M1-Abrams tanks – and this will be the first time in the parade we see the massive, 60-ton Abrams roll past.

In the battle of 73 Easting, nine U.S. M1-Abrams tanks led by then-Army Capt. HR McMaster were outnumbered by Iraqi tanks – but prevailed, destroying an estimated 50 Iraqi tanks and vehicles.

This is far from the biggest US military parade

Trump is expected to speak as part of the Army semi-quincentennial that happens to fall on his birthday. There are bipartisan concerns about the cost of the spectacle, which this civilian commander in chief has pitched as a way to celebrate U.S. power.

But with just 6,600-plus troops marching, it’s hardly the biggest to be held in America.

President Andrew Johnson appears to still hold that record, set when his “Grand Review of the Armies” marked the end of the Civil War. That show of force in 1865, meant to salve a war-weary nation, included 145,000 soldiers marching down Pennsylvania Avenue.

▶ Read more about past U.S. military parades

Helicopters to mark the ‘Helicopter War’

The Vietnam War was the first time helicopters were used in massive numbers in combat, leading it to be known as the “Helicopter War.” More than 12,000 helicopters were flown by the U.S. during the war, and seven will fly overhead as U.S. troops representing that conflict march past Trump.

The helicopters include the UH-1 “Huey,” which was used for everything from troop transport to medevac to supplies; the AH-1 “Cobra” gunship; and the OH-1 “Loach” – a daredevil helicopter whose crews scouted out enemy troops.

WWII planes make an appearance

Despite fears that weather would force aircraft to stay on the ground, the parade included a flyover of World War II era planes.

Other innovative Army armor and artillery join the tanks

The artillery and armor were key to that quick Gulf War victory, including eight Bradley Fighting Vehicles, two M109 Paladins – a self-propelled howitzer that weighs about half of what an Abrams does – and six M119 lightweight towed howitzers.

Tanks on the streets of the nation’s capital

The first tanks have appeared. Sherman tanks, which were used extensively in the European theater during World War II, are rolling past Trump.

It’s a lot of saluting for Trump today

Normally the commander in chief salutes when presented with U.S. military troops, and Trump is doing a lot of saluting during the parade.

He’s been seated for much of the parade so far, but at times the president has stood and saluted as troops move by the reviewing stand.

The parade has been moving swiftly, with severe weather predicted for the area. It started slightly early, too.

WWII gave us the Jeep, and six are in the parade

The Army needed a lightweight vehicle to run up and down troop lines and to carry injured soldiers and even letters home. Both Ford and Willys built Jeeps and together manufactured more than 650,000 of them.

Six of the historic jeeps are in formation in the World War II section of the parade.

Sky parade honors Army’s fighter, bomber legacies

As soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division from Fort Campbell Kentucky and Fort Bragg’s 82nd Airborne Division march, six aircraft will fly overhead, including four P-51 Mustang fighter aircraft, two B-25 Mitchell bombers and one C-47 Skytrain.

The P-51 is one of the most recognizable fighters in the world. It played a critical role in reducing U.S. heavy bomber casualties once the aircraft came online and could escort the aircraft to target.

The B-25 Mitchell was made famous by the Doolittle Raid, where 16 stripped-down-to-the-bones B-25s took off from the carrier USS Hornet to strike Tokyo.

The C-47 Skytrain is known by its three flighting stripes on its wings and body – so painted in the hours before D-Day so U.S. warships wouldn’t shoot at them as the planes flew low and fast toward France with 13,000 paratroopers on board to jump into Normandy.

World War I and the birth of the 82nd Airborne ‘All American Division’

The 150 soldiers wearing period costumes for World War I are from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The unit was established in August 1917 and was nicknamed the “All-Americans” because soldiers were initially pulled from 48 states to form it.

‘It’s a good time to be proud to be American,’ attendee says

Shelly and John Legg from Oklahoma were standing in the parade’s special guest section with their two sons. John Legg is a retired colonel of 34 years in the Army.

He’s never seen anything like what’s anticipated to come — tanks rolling down the streets of D.C.

“It’s a good time to be proud to be American,” Legg said.

Asked about the notion of military members being deployed to protests in California over immigration, Legg said it’s been done before and is in response to destruction of the city.

Legg said he supports peaceful protest, but violence is not acceptable. “That’s why we serve, so people can speak their mind, but it has to be done in peace.”

Golden Knights parachute team sails though the air

The crowd, with their heads tilted upwards, screams with excitement as the U.S. Army’s official parachute demonstration and competition team glides toward the Ellipse. Red smoke released by the parachuters streaked across the sky.

The paratroopers’ arrival was moved up, likely because of the deteriorating weather. They had been slated for the end of the parade.

Clouds shrouded the Washington Monument as the parade unfolded. The rain remains intermittent, just a few light drops.

Trump is all smiles as the Army birthday celebration begins

Light rain drops begin to fall as Trump walks onto the stage and the National Anthem is sung.

Trump is standing and broadly smiling. He claps as the United States Army Band is introduced.

Next, Trump and dignitaries take their seats as the Old Guard Army Fife and Drum Corps is introduced.

Trump arrives at parade stands

The president and first lady Melania Trump have arrived at the stands where they will review the Army parade.

Trump waves and pumps his fist to the crowd, who cheer and chant “USA!, USA!”

In addition to the military branch’s birthday, Saturday is also Trump’s birthday. The Army is turning 250, while the president is now 79.

It’s now raining along the parade route

Raindrops have begun to fall as the Army birthday parade prepares to kick off.

Trump left the White House nearly 45 minutes earlier than originally expected, and is on his way to the reviewing area.

Larry Stallard, a retired American Airlines pilot who turns 83 next month, traveled from Kansas City for the weekend “to see the military and see Trump.”

Trump supporter says Army celebration is ‘on my bucket list’

Larry Stallard, a retired American Airlines pilot who turns 83 next month, traveled from Kansas City for the weekend.

“I’m going to watch the parade, that’s the main thing,” he said.

He added that it was “hard to believe” people are upset about the cost of the event when “they blow that in 10 seconds on things that we don’t even need.”

Protesters in NYC describe why they’re taking to the streets

Marchers in the crowd in New York had diverse reasons for coming, including anger over Trump’s immigration policies, support for the Palestinian people and outrage over what they said was erosion of free speech rights.

But there were patriotic symbols, too. Leah Griswold, 32, and Amber Laree, 59, who marched in suffragette white dresses, brought 250 American flags to the march to hand out to people in the crowd.

“Our mothers who came out, fought for our rights, and now were fighting for future generations as well,” said Griswold.

Forecasters warn of ‘damaging wind gusts’ during parade

In addition to the flood watch in place until 11 p.m., the National Weather Service says that gusting winds could roll through the Washington area.

The White House has said that the parade goes on rain or shine, but lightning could bring things to a halt.

Red, white and blue punch — and a saber

Those are all festive components of the Army’s birthday party cuisine.

Patriotic punch is being ladled out for attendees of celebrations on the National Mall. There are separate silver bowls with red, white and blue drinks.

It’s handed out alongside slices of the Army’s birthday cake, which was a multi-tier confection that uniformed officials cut into with a saber.

White House specifically asked to add Air Force jets to Army parade, official says

The Air Force is horning in on the Army’s 250th birthday parade — at the request of the White House, a U.S. official confirmed on Saturday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said that the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and F-22 fighter jets were a late addition to the parade schedule. The official said the White House specifically made the request. The jets are scheduled to fly over the National Mall near the beginning of the parade.

It wasn’t clear why they were added, since the 250th birthday festival and parade are solely featuring Army units, vehicles and equipment. But the Army does not have fighter jets — only the Air Force and Navy do.

— By Lolita C. Baldor

A veteran from Texas says he’s in DC to see history in action

Steve Donnelly, a 62 year-old pilot who served in the military from 1986 to 1994, said he traveled from Houston, Texas, “to witness everything going on” in D.C. this weekend, from the protests to the parade itself.

He said he didn’t necessarily agree with the need for the parade, but wanted to see history in action.

Celebrity chefs add flavor to Army celebration

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine, known for his work on the Food Network, and former White House chef Andre Rush attended a festival honoring the Army’s 250th anniversary.

Rush, wearing a camouflage shirt emblazoned with “Chef Rush,” posed for photos with service members inside a tent, while Irvine observed the festivities unfolding on a stage outside.

In New York City, the crowd of protesters stretches for blocks

As a light rain fell, thousands of people marched along Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue from Bryant Park to Madison Square Park, a distance of just under a mile (1.6 kilometers).

“We’ve got to see a change. Our country’s better than what we’re in right now,” said Todd Drake, 63, an artist. Some protesters held signs denouncing Trump. Others banged drums.

“We’re here because we’re worried about the existential crisis of this country and the planet and our species,” said Sean Kryston, 28, of Brooklyn.

Veteran says Army festival is ‘hot and long lines but well worth it’

Doug Haynes, a Navy veteran and self-described “Trump kind of guy” attended the Army’s 250th birthday festival but called the upcoming parade “a little over the top.”

Pointing at a nearby tank, Haynes said having them roll down the street is a “very bold statement to the world, perhaps.”

“I’m a Trump kind of guy, but I think things could have been done a little smoother, with a little more finesse. I’m a little disappointed in that,” said Haynes, who lives in the Baltimore area but works around D.C.

Dancing to the beat in Los Angeles, two blocks from a military force

Thousands have gathered in front of City Hall in Los Angeles. It’s a boisterous crowd of people waving signs and listening to a Native American drum circle and dance performances.

Signs included “Protesting is not a crime,” “We carry dreams not danger” and “ICE out of LA.”

One demonstrator carried a 2-foot-tall Trump pinata on a stick, with a crown on his head and sombrero hanging off his back.

The City Hall Plaza is around the corner and a block away from the federal building where National Guard troops and U.S. Marines have been deployed.

Protesters flee tear gas in Georgia

In DeKalb County, Georgia, protesters ran away and even climbed over shrubs to escape from police who set off tear gas and detained several people.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted officers to set off the tear gas.

‘No Kings’ rally site at Texas Capitol temporarily closed due to threat

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it “identified a credible threat toward state lawmakers planning to attend” the demonstration at the state Capitol later Saturday evening. Officers then closed the building and the surrounding grounds, forcing the public to evacuate.

About two hours before the scheduled start, the grounds remained closed, with some troopers telling people to remain off the grounds.

DPS spokeswoman Ericka Miller did not say if or when the area would reopen, or provide any details about the threat, adding that it was still under investigation.

“DPS has a duty to protect the people and property of Texas and is continuously monitoring events occurring today and their impact on public safety across the state,” Miller said.

Anti-war protesters rally inside the Army festival

Standing in front of military equipment inside the festival, a small crowd with the group Code Pink chanted “Peace not war!” and held bright pink banners with slogans like “Defund War, Refund Communities” and “No Weapons to Israel.”

At the same time, festivalgoers wearing red, white and blue apparel climbed in and out of the nearby tank. For the most part, the protesters were being ignored by both police and festivalgoers.

US Congressional leaders implore Americans to condemn — and end — political violence

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said after the shocking shooting of Minnesota lawmakers: “Such horrific political violence has no place in our society, and every leader must unequivocally condemn it.”

GOP Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota said: “Political violence has no place in our nation.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries requested additional security for U.S. lawmakers. “Our country is on the edge like never before,” said Jeffries of New York. “We need leadership that brings America together, instead of tearing us apart.”

Democratic Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, whose husband was brutally attacked in their home in 2022, and Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who was gravely wounded after being shot in 2017 at a congressional baseball game practice, both pleaded for the political violence to end. “There can be no tolerance of political violence and it must be stopped,” said Scalise, R-La.

Georgia officers use tear gas to keep protesters off highway

Law enforcement deployed tear gas to divert several hundred protesters heading toward Interstate 285 in northern Atlanta Saturday. A journalist was seen being detained by officers.

Law enforcement officers yelled “unlawful assembly” and “you must disperse” into megaphones as they used tear gas to divert protesters off the road they marched on. The gas caused the crowd to disperse, and two police helicopters flew overhead as the crowd moved.

While a few demonstrators were equipped with gas masks, most protesters did not have personal protective equipment. The crowd was generally younger and more diverse than other demonstrations around Atlanta. Some held signs and American flags as they marched.

DC protest march pauses at a park north of the White House

The crowd has arrived in a small park near Lafayette Square, the currently fenced-off park across from the White House.

Protesters are listening to people speaking, or milling around and taking breaks in the shade.

Trump-themed merch is on sale outside the festival

Attendees lining up to enter the festival area on the National Mall passed multiple vendors selling flags and MAGA hats.

One standout item is a somewhat outlandish Trump doll that moves and claps brass cymbals. If you touch its head, framed by a shock of yellow hair, his eyes bug out and it says Trumpisms like “We must make our schools great again” and “I will have no choice but to destroy North Korea.”

“I know he looks crazy,” the vendor says proudly.

Asking price: $20 each.

Philadelphia rallygoers get their ‘Rocky’ moment

Marchers shouted “Whose streets? Our streets!” as they approached the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where they listened to speakers on the steps made famous in the movie “Rocky.”

“So what do you say, Philly?” Democratic U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland shouted to the crowd. “Are you ready to fight back? Do you want a gangster state or do you want free speech in America?”

The whole crowd joined in a chant: “No hate. No fear. Immigrants are welcome here,” in response to speaker Lorella Praeli, co-president of the Community Change organization.

A handful of anti-war protesters are at the Army festival

Among the crowds lining up to enter the festival grounds, one group stood out: about a dozen people wearing Code Pink t-shirts with some waving Palestinian flags.

“We’re here to speak out against the war machine,” said Medea Benjamin, co-founder of the Code Pink anti-war group.

Festivalgoers celebrating the Army and Trump mix on the National Mall

A line to enter the festival marking the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary stretches nearly half a block. Attendees are sporting apparel that celebrates both the Army and Trump, whose birthday coincides with the event.

Vendors move through the crowd, selling Trump-themed merchandise, while others offer gear commemorating the Army’s milestone. Outside the festival gates, a large video board promotes careers in the Army, urging onlookers to consider enlistment.

Crowd marches peacefully through downtown Washington

Escorted by police vehicles and officers on bicycles, some of the protest leaders are holding a giant banner that reads “TRUMP MUST GO NOW.”

Marchers are chanting: “Danger, danger, there’s a fascist in the White House. It’s up to us to drive him out.”

Chuck Schumer seeks emergency protection for Minnesota senators

Senate Democratic Leader said he’s asked Capitol Police to “immediately increase security” for Minnesota Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, both Democrats, following the shootings of lawmakers in Minnesota by a suspect who has not yet been found.

Schumer said he had also asked Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., to hold a briefing for senators on member security.

“Condemning violence is important but it is not enough,” Schumer said in a post on X. “We must also confront the toxic forces radicalizing individuals and we must do more to protect one another, our democracy, and the values that bind us as Americans.”

North Carolina college student: It’s about what’s right and wrong

What brought Jocelyn Abarca out to protest in uptown Charlotte’s First Ward Park was a chance to “speak for what’s right.”

But the 21-year-old college student was also motivated by what she views as wrong: mass deportations and the deployment of military forces to the streets of Los Angeles.

“I think that it goes against our Constitution and what we stand for as a nation, because we all come out here peacefully to protest and speak on what’s important,” Abarca said.

Seeing thousands of gather in protest is a “powerful” demonstration of people coming together, she said.

“If we don’t stop it now, it’s just going to keep getting worse,” she said.

One Los Angeles neighborhood braces for violence

A demonstrator walks past a boarded up storefront Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The majority of businesses in Little Tokyo are boarded up ahead of the “No Kings” protest in downtown LA.

Ramen spots, bail bonds, gift shops — some put up plywood and others used cardboard or paper to cover their windows. One board had a handwritten message that read “Mexican owned business,” likely trying to signal solidarity. Protest signs and fresh anti-ICE graffiti are already showing up around the area.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene checks out the Army’s CrossFit space

The Georgia Republican stopped by the area on the National Mall where Army members are demonstrating how they train with CrossFit.

She also told former Trump strategist Steve Bannon on his “War Room” show that she sees their methods as “the best way to train.”

As Greene spoke, troops could be seen behind her riding stationary bikes and doing team lifting exercises, with the National Monument in the background.

Greene previously owned a CrossFit gym and has competed in the CrossFit Games.

Army veteran: ‘It’s shameful. He didn’t serve’

Aaron Bogner, who served in the Army from 1993 to 1996, said Trump is using the American military to advance his personal agenda by having soldiers march in a parade that coincides with his 79th birthday.

“I think it’s shameful. He didn’t serve,” said the 50-year-old Bogner, who wore a camouflage jacket and Army baseball hat. “It’s just an engineered birthday party. It’s an excuse to have tanks in your streets like North Korea.”

Above all, Bogner said, he’s protesting the deployment of U.S. troops against people who are challenging how the Trump administration is detaining immigrants. He calls this hypocritical for a president who broadly issued pardons to people who participated in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Small crowd of demonstrators prepares to march toward the White House

Roughly 200 protesters have assembled in northwest Washington’s Logan Circle, about a 20 minute walk from the White House. They’ve handed out signs and danced to upbeat music from a local street band, including “This Land Is Your Land.”

The mood was celebratory as the group chanted “Trump must go now” before erupting in cheers. A larger than life puppet of Trump was wheeled through the crowd: The caricature shows the president wearing a crown and sitting on a golden toilet.

Other protesters waved pride flags and hoisted signs, some with pointed messages such as “I prefer crushed ICE,” “The invasion was HERE Jan. 6th, NOT in L.A.” and “Flip me off if you’re a FASCIST.”

Protesters gather in nation’s capital, flanked by relaxed police officers

Anthony Rattler, a Washington area native, said he joined the rally in Logan Circle to support the myriad groups he sees experiencing discrimination under Trump, including the Black community, LGBT people and immigrants. He hopes Trump is embarrassed when he sees widespread protests around the country Saturday.

“What’s happening to our country is just awful,” said Rattler, 43. “It would be one thing if it was just a difference in policy issues but this is downright fascism.”

As a Black man whose grandfather served in the Korean War, Rattler said he feels compelled to make his voice heard. “Our ancestors worked too hard and built too much of what we’re all able to enjoy now,” he said. “Our community is tired but we can’t just stay home.”

MAGA man hits golf balls toward marches in Philadelphia

A man wearing a red Make America Great Again hat started hitting golf balls at marchers as they moved through Philadelphia’s Logan Circle.

Marcher Andrew Graziano, 39, from Philadelphia, said marchers tried to ask him nicely to stop. The man protested he’s there every weekend.

The marchers took his golf balls but not his club, and he swiftly disappeared across a city park.

Thousands of people streamed into the blocked-off Benjamin Franklin Parkway as organizers and police directed attendees toward the middle of the six-lane divided thoroughfare for the roughly mile-long march toward the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

A stage was set up outside for expected speakers, including Martin Luther King III, to address the throng of demonstrators.

Minnesota organizers cancel their ‘No Kings’ rallies after lawmakers were shot

State Patrol Col. Christina Bogojevic asked people “out of an abundance of caution” not to attend any of the “No Kings” protests that were scheduled for across the state on Saturday.

Police said two Democratic state lawmakers and their spouses were shot in their homes early Saturday by a suspect who may have been posing as a police officer. Gov. Tim Walz said the lawmakers were deliberately targeted, and authorities are still searching for a suspect.

Bogojevic said authorities didn’t have any direct evidence that the protests would be targeted, but said the suspect had some “No Kings” flyers in their car.

Organizers announced that all of the protests across the state were canceled.

