Kenyan police shoot protester at close range during latest protests over blogger’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police shot an apparent bystander at close range Tuesday during the latest protests over the killing of a blogger in custody earlier this month, sparking more fury among the public and demands for accountability.

An Associated Press journalist saw the officer, who had concealed his face with a mask, shoot the unarmed man at close range with what appeared to be a shotgun. The man, who had been holding a packet of face masks, was believed to be a vendor caught up in a confrontation with two officers while standing on a Nairobi sidewalk. One officer shot him in the head as he walked away.

The man was being treated at Kenya’s largest referral government hospital, along with 10 others injured in the demonstration. The hospital spokesperson said the injuries included gunshot wounds.

Police in a statement expressed concern and said the officer had been arrested.

Hundreds of protesters on Tuesday clashed with police in the capital while demanding the arrest of the deputy inspector general of police, Eliud Langat, who had filed a defamation complaint against the blogger, Albert Ojwang. Ojwang was arrested on June 6 and died in custody.

Langat on Monday said he had stepped aside to pave the way for investigations and would cooperate with investigating agencies. The officer commanding the Central Police Station where the blogger died, Samson Talam, and colleague James Mukhwana were arrested last week.

Tuesday’s protests turned violent after motorcycle riders accosted protesters and passersby, snatching phones and bags. Protesters set a motorcycle ablaze, and several riders and protesters were injured.

Kenya has a history of police brutality, and President William Ruto previously vowed to end it, along with extrajudicial killings.

Last year, several activists and protesters were abducted and killed by Kenyan police during finance bill protests. The demonstrations led to calls for Ruto’s removal.

