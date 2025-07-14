Jets and receiver Garrett Wilson agree on a 4-year, $130M contract extension, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets and wide receiver Garrett Wilson have agreed on a four-year, $130 million contract extension, a person familiar with the situation said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

Wilson, drafted 10th overall in 2022, was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year that season and has more than 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three years — the first player in franchise history to do so.

In all, Wilson has caught 279 passes for 3,249 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The extension represents a significant commitment from general manager Darren Mougey and new coach Aaron Glenn, who have focused on making the roster younger in their first offseason together in New York.

They picked up the fifth-year options on Wilson, Sauce Gardner and Jermaine Johnson during this past offseason, setting the stage for Wilson’s new extension, which runs through the 2030 season.

“I’m hopeful I’m a Jet for life,” Wilson said in May. “And that we get this thing rolling and that all of our best days are ahead of us.”

Wilson had two years and $20.3 million remaining on his rookie deal. With the extension, he’s now under contract for six seasons at $150.3 million.

Next up for extensions could be Gardner and Johnson. Gardner has said earlier that negotiations between his representatives, which include agent AJ Vaynerchuk, and the Jets already have begun.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.