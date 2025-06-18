Jazz Chisholm Jr. homers against Angels to end 30-inning scoreless streak for the Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees ended their 30-inning scoreless streak Wednesday night when Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered in the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels.

Trailing 1-0, the Yankees ended their run-scoring drought when Chisholm sent a 2-0 pitch from Los Angeles starter Jack Konchanowicz into the seats in right field. The ball stayed just inside the foul pole and Chisholm, and his 10th homer of the season, was celebrated in the dugout with his teammates.

The run was New York’s first since Anthony Volpe hit an RBI groundout in the ninth inning of its 4-3 loss at Boston on Saturday.

It was the seventh-longest scoreless streak in team history and seven behind the team record set Sept 3-8, 1908 against Washington, when Walter Johnson pitched three straight complete games against the Yankees.

It was New York’s longest scoreless streak since going 33 innings without a run Sept. 22-25, 2016. The Yankees ended that streak when Didi Gregorius homered in the seventh inning at Toronto.

The last team to get blanked in four straight games was the Kansas City Royals, who were scoreless for 45 innings Aug. 24-29, 2017. The major league scoreless record is 48 innings, held by the 1968 Chicago Cubs and 1906 Philadelphia Athletics.

New York’s 4-0 loss on Tuesday marked the seventh time in team history it was blanked in three straight games, but only the third instance in the past 50 years.

New York began Wednesday with five straight losses and mustered only five runs in its past six games, including a 1-0 win last Thursday in Kansas City. The last time the Yankees scored five runs or fewer in a six-game span was August 1968.

Despite the recent struggles, the Yankees lead the AL with a plus-98 run differential. New York also entered Wednesday leading the AL with 109 homers and 373 runs.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.