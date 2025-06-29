James Walkinshaw wins Democratic contest to likely replace US Rep. Connolly in northern Virginia

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Democrats and Republicans chose candidates in northern Virginia on Saturday who will vie to replace the late U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Democrat who served the congressional district in the Washington suburbs for 16 years.

Democrats chose James Walkinshaw, who currently serves on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors — which oversees the local budget and policies. Republicans picked Stewart Whitson, an Army veteran and former FBI agent.

The candidates will compete in a special election on Sept. 9 to represent Virginia’s 11th Congressional District, which is home to more than 700,000 people and includes Fairfax, Reston and Vienna.

Political observers have said that the district’s Democratic primary likely will determine Connolly’s successor in what has become a reliably Democratic district.

Connolly, who most recently held a prominent position as the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, died last month after battling esophageal cancer. The 75-year-old’s death left House Republicans with a 220-212 majority in Congress.

The so-called “firehouse primaries” for the special election were run by the political parties, not local governments or the Virginia Department of Elections, according to Fairfax County’s website.

Walkinshaw, who previously served as Connolly’s chief of staff for more than a decade, was viewed as the frontrunner leading up to the Democratic primary. He had received Connolly’s endorsement before the congressman passed away. Walkinshaw bested 9 other candidates for the Democratic nomination.

“I’m honored and humbled to have earned the Democratic nomination for the district I’ve spent my career serving,” Walkinshaw said in a written statement posted to X on Saturday. “This victory was powered by neighbors, volunteers and supporters who believe in protecting our democracy, defending our freedoms, and delivering for working families.”

The Republican nominee, meanwhile, said in a statement that it was “time to fight” to flip the seat.

“With President Trump back in office he’s taking bold and aggressive action to get the country back on track,” Whitson said. “But he needs strong allies in Congress who will help him fix the economy, protect our families, and restore common sense.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.