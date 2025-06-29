Iran’s judiciary says at least 71 killed in Israel’s attack on Tehran’s notorious Evin prison

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s judiciary says at least 71 people were killed in Israel’s attack Monday on Tehran’s Evin prison, a notorious facility where many political activists have been held.

Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir posted on the office’s official Mizan news agency website Sunday that those killed included staff, soldiers, prisoners and members of visiting families.

The June 23 attack hit several prison buildings and prompted concerns from rights groups about the safety of the inmates.

Iran had not previously announced any death figures, though on Sunday confirmed that top prosecutor Ali Ghanaatkar, whose prosecution of dissidents, including Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi, led to widespread criticism by human rights groups, had been killed in the attack and would be buried at a shrine in Qom.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.