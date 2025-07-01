Husband of Suzanne Morphew to appear in court to face murder charge a second time

DENVER (AP) — The husband of a woman who disappeared on Mother’s Day 2020 is set to appear in court in Colorado on Tuesday for the first time since being charged again with murder in her death.

Barry Morphew was arrested June 20 in Arizona after being newly indicted in the death of Suzanne Morphew, three years after the initial case against him was dropped because of prosecutorial issues with evidence.

Authorities announced Monday that he had arrived at the jail in the small southern Colorado city of Alamosa, not far from where Suzanne Morphew’s skeletal remains were found off a dirt road in September 2023.

Her remains were discovered accidentally as authorities were searching for another missing woman a year after prosecutors dropped their initial prosecution of Morphew.

A 2024 autopsy report said Suzanne Morphew died of “unspecified means” but ruled her death a homicide. While her remains showed no signs of trauma, investigators found in her bone marrow a drug cocktail used to tranquilize wildlife that her husband had a prescription for, according to the indictment.

Barry Morphew has maintained his innocence since his wife disappeared.

Two attorneys listed in court documents as representing Morphew at Tuesday’s hearing, David Beller and Jane Fisher-Byrialsen, did not immediately return telephone or email messages seeking comment. Beller has previously criticized prosecutors for allowing “their predetermined conclusion to lead their search for evidence.”

The mystery surrounding Suzanne Morphew began when the 49-year-old mother of two daughters, who lived near the small mountain community of Salida, Colorado, was reported missing on Mother’s Day 2020.

Her mountain bike and helmet were found in separate spots not far from her home, but investigators suspected the bike was purposefully thrown into a ravine because there were no indications of a crash. A week after his wife went missing, Barry Morphew posted a video on Facebook pleading for her safe return and the case quickly drew attention.

In May 2021, prosecutors charged him with murder. They subsequently dropped the case in 2022 just as Morphew was about to stand trial.

A judge had barred prosecutors from calling key witnesses after the attorneys repeatedly failed to follow rules for turning over evidence in Morphew’s favor.

The latest case is being prosecuted by a different prosecutor in a separate judicial district where Suzanne Morphew’s remains were found, a rural area about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of the Morphews’ home.

Investigators found at the site a port through which Suzanne Morphew could receive medicine to treat follicular lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that she had. They also found biking clothes similar to what she was known to wear.

Based on the condition of the remains and clothes, a forensic anthropologist theorized that the body likely decomposed elsewhere before being moved to the site, according to Morphew’s new indictment.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.