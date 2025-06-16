Game 5: Pacers, Thunder set to play swing game, with winner grabbing 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The back-and-forth of these NBA Finals has been constant.

Game 1 went to Indiana, so Oklahoma City had to bounce back in Game 2. Indiana reclaimed the series lead in Game 3, only to see Oklahoma City answer yet again in Game 4, knotting the series 2-2.

And now, Game 5. The swing game, as some call it. The winner on Monday night — Pacers vs. Thunder in Oklahoma City — will take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals, moving one win away from hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Odds are, the Game 5 winner will go on to win the series. It’s happened that way 23 times in the previous 31 instances of the NBA Finals being tied at two games apiece.

“It’s the ultimate effort, endeavor, whatever you want to call it,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said after his team lost Game 4. “I mean, it’s long. It’s arduous. But it’s the greatest opportunity going. It’s the greatest opportunity going. It’s really hard, and it’s supposed to be hard. It’s supposed to be hard. This is where we’re going to have to dig in and circle the wagons and come back stronger on Monday.”

Oklahoma City is a league-best 44-8 at home this season, including the playoffs. Indiana is seeking its eighth road win of these playoffs, which would tie the Pacers for the second-most in a single postseason. Houston has the record for road wins in one playoff year with nine in its run to the 1995 title.

Game 6 will be in Indianapolis on Thursday night. If a Game 7 is necessary, it will be back in Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

